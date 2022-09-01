Some 400 exiting students from 13 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Corpus Christi participated in the “Liturgy to Begin the School Year” on Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, with Bishop Michael Mulvey presiding. Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody, pastors of parochial schools and other diocesan priests, concelebrated. It was the first time since 2019 that Catholic schools gathered for this celebration due to the pandemic.
“PledgeFest 2022”, the annual Fall On-Air fundraiser benefiting 89.5HD K L U X is on the air. The 5-day event, which launches Aug. 29, is one of the primary fundraisers for the local non-commercial station. Local dignitaries, guests, station personalities and volunteers will be making appeals and manning the phones, taking pledges from listeners during each of the three daily segments during the campaign. The Fundraiser will conclude at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
The prophecies and revelations of St. Bridget of Sweden were known for their direct reprimands to popes and princes alike, calling for an end to corruption and the start of reform within the Catholic...
Level I: Part 2 - Offered at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church on Aug 12-14, Sept 16-17, Oct 7-8, Nov 11-12, (4 weekends: Aug weekend Friday evening 6-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sunday 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m.; remaining weekends Friday evening 6-9 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).
Is God calling you to walk in the Footsteps of St Francis of Assisi? Please join us on 1st Saturdays from 9:30 to noon at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, located at 505 North Upper Broadway Class Room 4 to learn more about the spirituality of St. Francis and the Secular Franciscan Order. For more information call Liz Conces, OFS at (936) 344-1353 or email us at [email protected]